How to style your white ethnic wear in summers

There's nothing like a crisp white cotton outfit in summers. Not only is it elegant, it is equally comfortable and soothing to the eyes. If you are looking for inspiration, then take a look at the celebs.

Take cues on how to style your white ethnic wear in summers. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

White is the most favoured summer colour as it evokes a sense of comfort in the scorching heat. From time to time, we have seen Bollywood celebrities including it in their ethnic wardrobe. Recently, Kiara Advani was seen in an Anita Dongre number for the trailer launch of Kabir Singh. 

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the white kurta-palazzo set was paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and silver earrings. For the make-up, Lekha Gupta went for nude tones giving it a neutral day look, while hairstylist Seemane styled her hair into soft curls. We think her look is perfect for summer day weddings as the gold adds the much-needed bling to the outfit.

Kiara Advani wore an Anita Dongre number for the trailer launch of Kabir Singh.
Kiara Advani looks lovely.

A year back, while attending the special screening of Raazi, Alia Bhatt was seen in a white kurta-churidaar. Styled by Ami Patel, she opted for a breezy chanderi ensemble from AM:PM by Ankur & Priyanka Modi.

Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in this white outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The white outfit with floral embroidery, including the dupatta was simple yet classy – we think it added some freshness and broke the monotony of the outfit. Her no make-up look with just a pair of silver jhumkas from Curio Jewellery looked lovely.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gives travel goals in this white outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for an off-white number from Sukriti & Aakriti’s Garden collection. The cotton outfit with intricate floral embroidery on the yoke was enhanced with a golden border on the cuffs and her matching pyjamas. With colourful pompoms on the dupatta, it was another lesson in simple yet impressive summer dressing.

Other than these ladies, there is Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor who arguably brought the white ethnic casual style back on the streets. The two young starlets are often spotted in whites. Kapoor wore a white and purple salwar kameez with floral prints on it, teaming it with palazzo pants in white.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor was also seen in a simple white cotton kurti and churidar that she teamed with a colourful pink bandhni dupatta. The look was kept simple with her hair untied and minimal make-up.

Similarly, Khan was spotted wearing a white cotton anarkali. The chikankari kurti had a nice flare and it was teamed with a white dupatta.

The jutti with colourful work on it worked very well with the outfit and we loved the colourful bag she was carrying. While both of them looked pretty, Sara probably aced the look better than Janhvi.

