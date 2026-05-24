How Neeta Lulla created Aishwarya Rai’s lavender blue lehenga from ‘Dil Ka Rishta’

Before Instagram aesthetics and Pinterest-inspired outfits, Bollywood influenced a large section of fashion enthusiasts, birthing myriad trends. From Madhubala’s Anakarli moment to Kareena Kapoor’s Poo outfits, the film fraternity continues to serve as the ultimate fashion guide for women.

One of the most-discussed fashion moments was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stunning lavender lehenga from Dil Ka Rishta, with several fashion influencers recreating it on social media even today.

Noted fashion designer Neeta Lulla recently opened up about the iconic lehenga, highlighting the intricate craft and thought that went into its creation. In an Instagram video, Lulla shared that the lehenga was made from organza. To give it a sensuous look while keeping it modest, the blouse featured a kurti structure with a slit in the centre.