How Neeta Lulla created Aishwarya Rai’s lavender blue lehenga from ‘Dil Ka Rishta’

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Before Instagram aesthetics and Pinterest-inspired outfits, Bollywood influenced a large section of fashion enthusiasts, birthing myriad trends. From Madhubala’s Anakarli moment to Kareena Kapoor’s Poo outfits, the film fraternity continues to serve as the ultimate fashion guide for women.
One of the most-discussed fashion moments was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stunning lavender lehenga from Dil Ka Rishta, with several fashion influencers recreating it on social media even today.
Noted fashion designer Neeta Lulla recently opened up about the iconic lehenga, highlighting the intricate craft and thought that went into its creation. In an Instagram video, Lulla shared that the lehenga was made from organza. To give it a sensuous look while keeping it modest, the blouse featured a kurti structure with a slit in the centre.
Sharing the video on Instagram, the designer wrote, “The lavender blue lehenga that launched a ‘Thousand Recreations’. When Aishwarya Rai wore this dreamy look in the late 90s in the movie ‘Dil ka Rishta’, it instantly turned into one of the most recreated lehenga inspirations of all time.”
“From soft lavender and blue pastel tones to the flowy silhouette and delicate detailing, women are still recreating this iconic aesthetic decades later. From the custom-dyed hues to the handcrafted silver embroidery, every detail was meticulously created by artisans in the workshop,” she added.
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Sharing details about the embroidery, the designer revealed that it was done with light water sequins in light blue and silver to create an impact. She also shared that the lavender shade became popular because the actor personally loved the colour and complemented her eyes.
The jewellery, on the other hand, was handcrafted in her atelier to complement the overall look. “A unit of mine that handcrafted jewellery sat in my atelier and created the choker, the earrings, the maang tikka, the bracelets and some of the bangles. To this jewellery piece, we incorporated stones, Swarovski crystals and blue crystal beads to create an Indo-Western fusion of sorts,” she said.
“Because the look was not completely traditional, nor was it completely westernised. So, I would say it was a contemporary look and that look, kind of, you know the rest of it, it’s history,” Lulla added.