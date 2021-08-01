House of Gucci star Lady Gaga spotted wearing wings in New York City

What do you think of her look? (Source: GAGAIMAGES/Twitter)

Lady Gaga is not new to making a statement with fashion. The Star Is Born actor recently made a splash as trailer for her upcoming film House of Gucci (co-starring Adam Driver) dropped. Then, she was spotted walking on the streets of New York City wearing wings.

Yes, you read it right. The 35-year-old singer was recently seen donning a black Lanvin dress and — wait for it — feathery wings. The high-neck sweater outfit looked striking on her and she looked lovely.

This was further accessorised with platform heels that need to be seen to be believed. The look was pulled together with hair pulled in a knot and accessorised with matching shades. Check out the pictures here.

[UHQ PHOTOS] Lady Gaga leaves Milk Studios in New York City (July 27). More photos: https://t.co/ySVxdbr8XR pic.twitter.com/qzKXhUCzNd — GAGAIMAGES (@gagaimages) July 27, 2021

Needless to say, people on social media are impressed and how. One user wrote, “Just an angel and her wings, I adore you deeply @ladygaga,” while the other added, “Omg I want that dress with wings soooo bad.”

Her Instagram gives a nice peek into her versatile and outlandish fashion sense. Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

What do you think of her latest photo?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle