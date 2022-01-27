scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Horse struts catwalk at Chanel’s Paris Haute Couture show

The animal was ridden by Charlotte Casiraghi, a niece of Prince Albert of Monaco and a competitive showjumper who is also a Chanel brand ambassador.

By: Reuters | Paris |
January 27, 2022 12:00:22 pm
Paris Haute Couture, chanel, Paris Haute Couture chanel showCharlotte Casiraghi appears on a horse at the end of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Chanel. (REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)

French fashion house Chanel shook up conventions by sending a horse out onto the catwalk at its Haute Couture show in Paris on Tuesday.

The animal was ridden by Charlotte Casiraghi, a niece of Prince Albert of Monaco and a competitive showjumper who is also a Chanel brand ambassador.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

Wearing a Chanel jacket made of black tweed and decorated with sequins, Casiraghi rode out at the start of the show, cantering several times around a catwalk designed to resemble a horse training ring.

The rest of the models — this time on foot — came out onto the catwalk afterwards.

Paris Haute Couture, chanel, Paris Haute Couture chanel show Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris. (REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)

The show, at the Grand Palais Ephemere, an exhibition and performance space in Paris, was conceived by Virginie Viard, who became Chanel’s creative director in 2019 following the death of haute couture icon Karl Lagerfeld.

