Isha Ambani’s Holi bash: From Katrina to Jacqueline, a look at who wore what

Holi came early for Bollywood, with many celebs spotted attending Isha Ambani’s grand Holi bash Friday evening. To no one’s surprise, everyone kept their best fashion foot forward — giving us major inspiration for Holi ensembles. From Katrina Kaif’s white outfit to Jacqueline’s floral ensemble, take a look at how they kept their fashionable foot forward even when all they did was get drenched in the spirit of the festival (read: colours).

Isha Ambani

Prior to the celebrations, Isha was spotted in a tie-dye dress, which is in vogue these days. The dress, which was cinched at the waist, was styled with a chic half bun hairdo. She ditched accessories and went for a simple pair of flats with bow-detailing.

But for the main event, she was seen looking stunning in a white organza kurti set from Picchika. Styled by Ami Patel, the cut-sleeves anarkali set featured gorgeous floral print, and was styled with a pair of golden hoops and juttis.

Katrina Kaif

The actor was all set to play Holi in an all-white outfit. Katrina was seen in a white blouse which was teamed with a matching long skirt and a dupatta that featured intricate thread work in black. The look was completed with open hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, a small bindi, and bright pink lips. For accessories, she kept it simple with just a pair of silver jhumkis.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani was seen in a beige sharara set with sequin detailing on the neckline, that was teamed with a dupatta featuring gota-patti work. The look was accessorised with statement golden earrings. For makeup, she went for kohl-rimmed eyes along with a little red bindi and nude pink lips.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Showing off her inner flower child, the actor went for bright floral co-ord set. The top featured ruffle-detailing on the sleeves that matched the long flowy skirt. She completed her look with perfectly blow-dried hair, an off-white potli and tear-drop earrings.

Patralekhaa and Rakjummar Rao

The couple looked stunning together. While Rajkummar went for a midnight blue kurta teamed with straight pants and a pair of shiny black moccasins, Patralekhaa looked lovely in an lehenga which was teamed with mirror work blouse and dupatta. The party was also attended by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; check out their pictures here.

Diana Penty

Diana looked like she stepped out straight from the ’90s in a white sari with leaf prints on it. The sari, which was teamed with a matching full-sleeved blouse, was styled with yellow bindi and a pair of sleek earrings.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali kept it bright in a flowy yellow outfit which was teamed with a pair of juttis. The look was completed with sleek golden earrings and a pair of juttis.

Vicky Kaushal

Keeping it dapper, the Uri actor was seen in a plain white shirt teamed with blue stone-washed denims and white sneakers.

What do you think about their looks?

