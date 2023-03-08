Enjoy the festival of colours with these outfit ideas

Holi, also known as the festival of colours marks the triumph of good over evil. So, whether you are planning to play with colours or not, you can always dress up for the occasion. There are various types of outfits you can choose from — a traditional white look to adding a burst of colour to your outfit.

But if you are still looking for ideas, here are some fun outfit ideas you can sport this Holi.

White sari

If you are looking for a refreshing change, you can sport an off-white sari with a bright-toned border.

There is nothing like a classic white sari for the traditional festival. You can pair it with a vibrant coloured blouse to break the monotony. For accessories, you can opt for jhumkas and bangles, which will add an edge to your outfit. If you are looking for a refreshing change, you also can sport an off-white sari with a bright-toned border. To top it off, style your hair in a bun and adorn it with a gajra.

Basic t-shirt and jeans

Sport this look if you are looking for something comfortable and chic.

Sport an old pair of denim jeans with a basic white t-shirt to play Holi. Team it with a denim jacket to add a layer of coolness to the outfit. This casual look is for individuals who think fashion is comfort and do not want to worry about their new clothes getting spoiled with colours.

Tie-dye outfit

Tie-dye is one of the best prints to wear for Holi.

This is the perfect look for the spring season. Add a pop of colour to your white fits with a tie-dye print. Accesorise the outfit with slippers and sunglasses to get a super chic look! You can DIY the tie-dye print by using different coloured dyes and folding the garment in various patterns.

Printed Tunic

Printed tunics are the perfect outfit to look simple yet elegant.

A printed tunic is a great pick for a day Holi party. If you’re looking for an Indo-western fusion, pair the tunic with subtle-toned pants. To add a glam quotient, you can team the outfit with silver jewellery. A choker necklace and chandbalis can elevate your whole look!

Floral Kurta

Floral print is the ideal choice for spring season.

Florals for spring never go out of style. So, why not pair a floral kurta with a matching dupatta and palazzo pants. For accessories, you can opt for tassel earrings and a statement ring. The outfit can be teamed with Kolhapuris to add to the charm.

