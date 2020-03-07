Colour Me Right

Holi is as much about music, colour, rekindling lost friendships and fun, as it is about dressing up for the occasion. Holi is as much about music, colour, rekindling lost friendships and fun, as it is about dressing up for the occasion.

(Written by Nagina Bains)

For several, the very mention of Holi brings back memories of Yash Chopra’s classic Silsila (1981), where Amitabh Bachchan professed his love to Rekha dressed in a white kurti, as they played Holi and danced to the song Rang Barse. Over the years, the colour white has become synonymous with Holi in Bollywood, with Deepika Padukone also recently wearing it in the song Balam pichkari in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Holi is as much about music, colour, rekindling lost friendships and fun, as it is about dressing up for the occasion. The white churidar and kurta have been the go-to choices for long. This year, college student Anamika Lal has decided to wear a harem pant with kurti for a fusion look. She says, “We hostellers love going back home to celebrate festivals, but Holi is one occasion where we like being together. Chandigarh now has a lot of places where we can play Holi. We hop from one place to another, it’s almost like a Goa carnival. The weather is ideal to wear anything, from shorts to jeans or even a dress. It’s about looking cool yet protected.”

Designers suggest that capris are another option that can be teamed with t-shirts, tank tops and tunics. However, those with a petite frame should avoid wearing capris, as they make the legs appear short. Designer and artist Jasmine Bains is a proponent of experimenting with colours. “Holi is a festival that is entirely about colours and I feel everyone should be a white canvas to be painted on for this festival. Get your sunglasses out, avoid sheer, be comfortable and well-covered, and most importantly, please wear the right attitude for Holi,” says Bains. Sarojini Nagar Market continues to be the best one-stop shop for hippie clothing for Holi, and the Sector 22 market in Chandigarh is another option.

Mrinal Patel’s boutique in Ahmedabad is well-known for designing clothes specially tailored for festive occasions. Speaking about the trends this season, the designer says, “Alongside the gujiya, clothes become a topic of discussion. This year, the readymade sari seems to be the in thing with organic being the mantra — organic colours and organic clothing. Boys can pick harem pants with short kurtas and bandhani stoles.”

Chandigarh-based Hare Lal has been running a denim store in the city for nearly 20 years. He says, “It’s not just kurtas anymore. It’s the Balam pichkari hot pants, spaghetti tops in blue and green, black pencil fit jeans, and Jab We Met Patiala salwars.” Personal style and lifestyle blogger Kaveri Bedi, on the other hand, prefers a plain white outfit since it’s a classic. She says, “Make sure the fabric isn’t transparent and layer it over a solid slip for more coverage. Avoid denims. Cotton is the best, as it dries quickly and doesn’t get too heavy if wet. Let the Holi colours do the talking.”

There are ample options for men too in the Holi fashion couture. Men can either choose to look stylish with a pair of jeans teamed with a polo shirt, v-neck or t-shirt, or sport kurta pyjama to add a traditional touch to their outfit. Amit, who runs a computer graphics firm, says, “We are also doing Holi graphics on t-shirts, with customised options. Give the kurta pyjamas a fashionable twist by wearing a graphic print kurta with jeans. It is the best outfit for men who don’t like to wear kurta pyjamas. Carry a bandhani dupatta to complete the look.”

With fashion accessories playing an equally essential role, Hawai chappals are a safe bet, and sunglasses are a must-have. As Holi sprinkles our lives with colour, fun and fashion, the best advice remains not to leave sense and sensibility behind, when enjoying our attires and attitudes.

