Holi 2020: Priyanka and Nick twin in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles

We are fans of the look already! (Photo: Ami Patel, APH images) We are fans of the look already! (Photo: Ami Patel, APH images)

Whether it is on red carpets or the streets of New York, the power couple has always given us fashion goals. And now that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in India to celebrate Holi with friends and family, we were eager to see what new they had in store. So when we spotted them at Isha Ambani’s Holi party Friday evening, we were thoroughly impressed.

The couple was spotted in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles. Priyanka was seen in a “Benarasi cotton tiered kurta with a multicolour beaded yoke and fabric detail” in neon shades, which added a pop of colour to the off-white outfit. We feel the flowy kurti, which was teamed with a matching dupatta with fringe detailing and loose pants, is perfect for a Holi party.

Check out the pictures below.

Priyanka opted for bold red lips to complete the look. (Photo: APH Images) Priyanka opted for bold red lips to complete the look. (Photo: APH Images)

The couple was seen in matching outfits at the Holi party. (Photo: APH Images) The couple was seen in matching outfits at the Holi party. (Photo: APH Images)

ALSO READ | ‘Sara is our baby’: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on their showstopper, and the secret to their relevance

Nick, on the other hand, was seen in a white khadi kurta that featured neon Jaipuri detailing by the ace designers. But it is not only their outfits, the couple also colour-coordinated their footwear — and that is what stole the show. While Priyanka went for yellow block heels, Nick was seen in mustard suede moccasins.

The couple posed happily for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images) The couple posed happily for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images)

Priyanka’s look was completed with hair styled in soft curls, a flawless base and bold cherry red lips. Nick also uploaded a post on Instagram and he clearly enjoyed his first Holi!

READ| Priyanka likes to switch up her beauty routine with a pop of colour on the lid; here’s how you can do it too

Prior to this, the couple was spotted at the Grammy’s. Priyanka set out for the awards show in a gorgeous ivory Ralph & Russo gown which featured a plunging neckline. The gown had tassels attached to the sleeves and featured a mermaid-style hem with almost invisible floral detailing in pastel pink.

READ| Loved Priyanka Chopra’s makeup at the Grammys? Here’s how you can get it

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

READ| Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks stunning on the red carpet

Meanwhile, Nick stepped out in a golden suit. His look was pulled together with a pair of matching Oxford shoes. The couple isn’t afraid to go all out and we love it!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd