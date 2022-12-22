H&M removes Justin Bieber collection after singer calls it ‘trash’

Justin Bieber recently called out clothing retailer H&M for selling merchandise bearing his picture and song lyrics without his consent. Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote, “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”

Justin added that he didn’t approve of any of the merch collection that included t-shirts, jumpers, tote bags, and phone accessories. “All without my permission and approval. I wouldn’t buy it if I were you,” the 28-year-old wrote.

Following the singer‘s comments, H&M has removed the collection however adding that proper procedures were followed. “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” a spokesperson of the fashion retailer said, BBC reported.

“But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further told CNBC that H&M has pulled all items from the line including t-shirts and hoodies. Many of the products featured Bieber himself or lyrics to hit songs like Ghost.

This is not the first time a clothing brand has been called out for using pictures of a celebrity without permission. Recently, anonymous graffiti artist Banksy called out fashion retailer Guess for using his artwork without permission. Posting a photo of the Regent Street store in London, he called upon all the “shoplifters” to visit the store. “Attention all shoplifters. Please go to GUESS on Regent Street,” the artist wrote on Instagram.

Following Banksy’s appeal to his 11.6 million followers on social media, Guess closed the store to the public, beefed by the security and covered up the window display. According to the company, the collection was created in collaboration with Brandalised which licenses designs by graffiti artists. Banky has since deleted the post from his social media account.

Coming back to Justin, the singer is currently on a break from his scheduled Justin World Tour due to mental and physical health issues. In June, he revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralysed, forcing him to cancel performances to focus on recovery.

