‘His talent is one that is really special’: Showstopper and ace designer Rohit Bal on Abhishek Sharma

Designer Abhishek Sharma presented his collection on the finale day of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, a constant at the fashion week’s lineup.

His collection, titled ‘Crystalline Fern’, was inspired by the beauty of various crystallised mineral rocks and Indian ferns, merged to create varied textures in colours ranging from ashes of rose and rock crystal to opal, chalk, gypsum and jade. The eye-catching textures were achieved through printing, intricate cutwork, as well as embellishments.

The show opened with a detailed, embellished creation with black latex tights and and moved on to draped maxis, saris, moulded cummerbunds for gowns, floor-length, long-sleeved coats and a selection lehenga, choli, dupatta trios. The designer’s expertise with draping was in display throughout the collection.

The show closed on a surprising note as ace designer Rohit Bal, under whose protégé Sharma had worked for a decade before starting his eponymous label, strolled leisurely down the runway, wearing a white jacket with baggy trousers and an intricately embellished shirt with matching shawl.

Talking about the show in an exclusive interaction with Chef Suvir Saran for indianexpress.com, Sharma says of his creations, “I have always followed my heart, whatever I have done is emotional. Whatever comes from the heart is always right.” He also added, “My fashion is for all; I don’t believe in gender specific, size or anything. My fashion is for everyone who feels happy from within.”

Speaking to Saran, Rohit Bal said about Sharma’s work, “I have been saying for the last 10-15 years that this is one talent that is really, really special. It is not one that comes to our lives every day or every year or every decade, even.”

