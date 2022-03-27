scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 27, 2022
‘His talent is one that is really special’: Showstopper and ace designer Rohit Bal on Abhishek Sharma

"My fashion is for everyone who feels happy from within," Sharma told indianexpress.com

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 27, 2022 8:00:55 pm
lakme fashion week, rohit balAce designer Rohit Bal closed the show for Abhishek Sharma. (Photo: lakmefashionwk/ Instagram)

Designer Abhishek Sharma presented his collection on the finale day of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, a constant at the fashion week’s lineup.

abhishek sharma A model walks in an Abhishek Sharma creation. (Photo: PR Handout)

His collection, titled ‘Crystalline Fern’, was inspired by the beauty of various crystallised mineral rocks and Indian ferns, merged to create varied textures in colours ranging from ashes of rose and rock crystal to opal, chalk, gypsum and jade. The eye-catching textures were achieved through printing, intricate cutwork, as well as embellishments.

ALSO READ |FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week Day 4: Celebrity showstoppers and designers present luxurious and playful collections
abhishek sharma A model walks in an Abhishek Sharma creation. (Photo: PR Handout) abhishek sharma A model in an Abhishek Sharma creation. (Photo: PR Handout)

The show opened with a detailed, embellished creation with black latex tights and and moved on to draped maxis, saris, moulded cummerbunds for gowns, floor-length, long-sleeved coats and a selection lehenga, choli, dupatta trios. The designer’s expertise with draping was in display throughout the collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) 

The show closed on a surprising note as ace designer Rohit Bal, under whose protégé Sharma had worked for a decade before starting his eponymous label, strolled leisurely down the runway, wearing a white jacket with baggy trousers and an intricately embellished shirt with matching shawl.

ALSO READ |Denim is having its moment, again, courtesy Rohit Bal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Indian Express (@indianexpress) 

Talking about the show in an exclusive interaction with Chef Suvir Saran for indianexpress.com, Sharma says of his creations, “I have always followed my heart, whatever I have done is emotional. Whatever comes from the heart is always right.” He also added, “My fashion is for all; I don’t believe in gender specific, size or anything. My fashion is for everyone who feels happy from within.”

Speaking to Saran, Rohit Bal said about Sharma’s work, “I have been saying for the last 10-15 years that this is one talent that is really, really special. It is not one that comes to our lives every day or every year or every decade, even.”

