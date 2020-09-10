Hina Khan’s latest outfit is perfect for the upcoming festive season; see pics

What do you think about her latest look? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

There is no denying that Hina Khan can carry off any outfit, but we really like her extensive ethnic wear collection. From chikankari kurti sets to elegant shararas and lehengas, the actor’s choices are always noteworthy. This is why, when she recently shared her latest picture on Instagram, all we could think about was the upcoming festive season. Wondering what we are talking about?

Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Sep 8, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

Hina looked lovely in a sharara set comprising a sleeveless kurti with a U-neck teamed with a matching sharara and dupatta. Take a look at the entire ensemble below.

We like how the overall look turned out. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram) We like how the overall look turned out. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

The powder blue outfit was styled with oxidised silver jewellery and kadas with ghunghroos.

She went for oxidised silver accessories to complete her look. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram) She went for oxidised silver accessories to complete her look. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

For makeup, the actor went for softly smudged kohl, a flawless base and her classic pink mauve-toned lip shade. Her chic hairdo completed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Sep 9, 2020 at 4:57am PDT

Hina also shared a picture of herself looking stunning in a floral dress with puffy sleeves. Keeping it simple, she went for a side ponytail to complete her look.

