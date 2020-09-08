Hina Khan’s latest pictures are making us miss the outdoors; take a look

Do you like her latest look? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

With most of us still at home spending our time in pyjamas and shorts, there is nothing like wearing our favourite outfits and lifting our spirits. And if you need any inspiration, head to actor Hina Khan’s Instagram account to check out her latest outfit. Not only do we like the soothing colour, but also the fact that she kept her look comfy and fuss-free. Much like most of her other looks, this one too is easy to style; and if you are looking for some cues, check out her pictures below.

Hina kept it pretty in a light yellow camisole with lace detailing around the neckline styled with a mid-length floral wrap-around skirt with a thigh-high slit.

If you want to recreate the look with a twist, you can wear your favourite black or white blazer with the outfit and accessorise it with statement earrings. Hina, however, kept it simple with a pair of pearl earrings and hair tied in a side ponytail with a white bow-tie scrunchie.

For makeup, the actor went for a flawless base, carefully filled in eyebrows, a generous dose of mascara, and her classic mauve-toned lipstick. She completed the look with a beaded bracelet.

What do you think about her latest look?

