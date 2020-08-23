Hina Khan’s casual look is perfect for days you don’t want to make a lot of effort

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Most of us have got lazy during quarantine when it comes to dressing up. While we are switching from one set of pyjamas to another, Hina Khan has ensured that she gives us fashion goals back to back. Her Instagram is a proof of that and the actor recently posted a picture of her in an easy ensemble which is perfect for days when you don’t want to put a lot of effort yet look presentable.

Take a look below to know more about the actor’s outfit.

The actor kept it simple for the day. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram) The actor kept it simple for the day. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

The look was styled with a wavy bob. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram) The look was styled with a wavy bob. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

For her outfit, the actor wore a floral peplum top with a square neckline. The top also featured half balloon sleeves fitted with a pair of stone-washed denim.

The look was pulled together with a white saddlebag. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram) The look was pulled together with a white saddlebag. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

The look was further pulled together with a pastel white saddlebag. The look is easy to recreate and comfortable too. It is also perfect for days when you are heading out to do chores or just meeting your friends. We love Khan’s easy take on this look.

The actor chose to let go off her accessories. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram) The actor chose to let go off her accessories. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

For the makeup, the actor kept it minimal with softly smudged kohl eyes, a flawless base and her classic pink nude lip. She ditched her accessories but we aren’t complaining!

