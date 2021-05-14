Hina Khan ups her fashion game in this yellow georgette dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sayali Vidya/Instagram)

Of late, Hina Khan has been quite impressive with her fashion choices. The actor was recently spotted in a yellow dress from the label Pin Up. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the look was dreamy and was completed with a chic hairdo, filled in eyebrows and a radiant smile.

Check out the pictures here.

The yellow georgette hand-pleated outfit was a great choice and the statement sleeves really worked.

The outfit was accessorised with hoop earrings and a nude shade of lipstick. She completed it with a pair of stilettos. Even though it had a flowy silhouette, the outfit highlighted her svelte frame.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a royal blue dress from the label Mazikien. Styled by Sayali Vidya again, the look really worked for the way it was effortlessly styled, keeping the elegance intact. Although the dress did have a lot of elements, Hina pulled it off very well. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre, and dewy make-up.

What do you think of her latest look?