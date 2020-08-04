Festive fashion: Hina Khan just gave us back-to-back style goals

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

With two festivals — Raksha Bandhan and Eid-al-Adha — being celebrated within a span of two days, social media was filled with pictures of celebrities dressed in ethnic wear, and, needless to say, looking stunning. While we liked a lot of celeb looks in the past couple of days, it was Hina Khan’s choice of outfits that captured our attention. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out her outfits below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 1, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

All smiles for Eid-al-Adha, Hina looked pretty in a gorgeous sky blue and green sharara set. The kurti had a scallop border, and floral pattern with mirror and threadwork, which elevated the look.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak! A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 1, 2020 at 2:14am PDT

Going for the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look, Hina made it a point to keep it bright with her pink lip shade. She completed the look with silver accessories which comprised of a beautiful ring and a pair of stunning jhumkis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:33am PDT

For Raksha Bandhan, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor opted for a blue Anarkali kurti which also featured floral work. This was teamed with a matching palazzo with thick golden border and a Fuchsia dupatta with tasselled border.

For makeup, Hina kept it simple with a baby pink lipstick and a few coats of mascara, while for accessories, she opted for a pair of rusty golden chaandbalis.

