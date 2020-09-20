Hina Khan stuns in this clothing piece which B-Town is in awe of currently; check it out here

Hina Khan too has joined the Kaftan bandwagon. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Hina Khan doesn’t need an introduction. Her Instagram is a sheer proof of how much her fans adore her and we aren’t complaining. From sharing snippets of BTS to her outfits or even her makeup tips and tricks, Khan’s ‘gram has a lot to offer. Thus, when the actor recently posted we had to bring it to you because looks like the Naagin actor has been bitten by the Kaftan bug too!

From Neha Dhupia to Kareena Kapoor, everyone has been sported this piece of clothing. Check out what Hina Khan’s Kaftan looks like!

Doesn’t her Kaftan look comfortable? (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Doesn’t her Kaftan look comfortable? (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

In a light red silk kaftan, the actor looks super comfortable. The kaftan has little floral prints in white and was styled in the most minimal manner.

READ| Can you guess the price of kaftan Kareena wore for Saif’s birthday?

The kaftan featured floral prints. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) The kaftan featured floral prints. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The actor tied her hair in a messy knot bun while for her makeup, she just went for a glowing moisturiser sans any lip colour. Here’s the full look of the kaftan below.

READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love for kaftans is no more a secret

Do you have a kaftan in your wardrobe? (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Do you have a kaftan in your wardrobe? (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a casual look comprising of a berry red polka dot top with puffy sleeves. The top was paired with a denim skirt which looks super cool! The look was pulled together with chic silver hoops and a pair of white sneakers.

READ| Neha Dhupia’s yellow kaftan is perfect for WFH calls

View this post on Instagram Hello H-Instagrammer’s #Hinstagramers 😬 A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Sep 17, 2020 at 2:42am PDT

What do you think about her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd