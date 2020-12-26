Hina Khan looks pretty in white as she walks the ramp; check pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Little by little things are transitioning to normal. While a part of our lives is still unfolding in the virtual, some of it has been restored in the real. A part of it, of course, is stuck in-between. Like a fashion show in the country that took place recently, except it was a virtual edit. And walking the ramp one of the days was Hina Khan for the label Karleo.

The actor was seen in an intricately worked-upon white dress, reminding us of the classic wedding gown. The outfit stood out for the lace detailing. The look was completed with the traditional sheer veil.

Check out the pictures here.

Her look consisted of tousled wavy mane with a flawless base along with a generous dose of mascara and nude lip — making her look like a bride-to-be.

Even though the outfit did not really cut it, Khan looked pretty like she always does. It would have worked better if the outfit was less crowded.

What do you think of her looks?

