Celeb fashion: Hina Khan shows how to ace prints effeortlessly; see pics

March 5, 2021 8:50:02 pm
It would not be wrong to say that Hina Khan aces spring/summer fashion like a pro. On some days she likes to keep it ultra-glam, while on others it is simple and chic, but the Naagin actor always manages to give major style goals along with fashion cues to recreate her accessible looks.
So it is no surprise that the actor recently shared her latest looks and we love them both!
If you have been wondering how to ace prints this season, then all you need to do is keep scrolling down.
Hina was seen keeping it simple in a blue and white floral co-or set that was styled with a long, matching jacket. Paired with nude block heel bellies, we like how it was kept basic — allowing the pretty outfit to do all the talking.
Opting for a messy hairdo, she completed the look with dainty accessories, bold winged eyeliner, and brown lips. This look is perfect for when you are heading out for brunch with friends this weekend.
She was once again seen carrying off prints while hitting the gym. We may think that prints are meant for casual outings, but you can easily take your gym look a notch higher with prints, just like Hina.
She was seen wearing fitted high-waist pants with a sports bralette. Styled with a simple holographic bag, the look was completed with a basic ponytail. If you are looking for more cues from the actor, click here.
