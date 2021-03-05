scorecardresearch
Celeb fashion: Hina Khan shows how to ace prints effeortlessly; see pics

From a glam co-ord set to simple gym wear, the actor can make everything look super stylish!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 5, 2021 8:50:02 pm
hina khanThe Naagin actor knows how to keep it stylish at all times. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

It would not be wrong to say that Hina Khan aces spring/summer fashion like a pro. On some days she likes to keep it ultra-glam, while on others it is simple and chic, but the Naagin actor always manages to give major style goals along with fashion cues to recreate her accessible looks.

So it is no surprise that the actor recently shared her latest looks and we love them both!

If you have been wondering how to ace prints this season, then all you need to do is keep scrolling down.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The actor kept it simple with her accessories. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)
What do you think about her look? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Hina was seen keeping it simple in a blue and white floral co-or set that was styled with a long, matching jacket. Paired with nude block heel bellies, we like how it was kept basic — allowing the pretty outfit to do all the talking.

She paired it with nude kitten heels. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Opting for a messy hairdo, she completed the look with dainty accessories, bold winged eyeliner, and brown lips. This look is perfect for when you are heading out for brunch with friends this weekend.

The actor was heading to the gym. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

She was once again seen carrying off prints while hitting the gym. We may think that prints are meant for casual outings, but you can easily take your gym look a notch higher with prints, just like Hina.

It is no secret she likes to wear prints. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)
The look was completed with a simple ponytail. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

She was seen wearing fitted high-waist pants with a sports bralette. Styled with a simple holographic bag, the look was completed with a basic ponytail. If you are looking for more cues from the actor, click here.

