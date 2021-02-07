Hina Khan shares two uber cool ways to style accessories this winter season

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

One can trust Hina Khan to really ace her looks. The actor has been frequently sharing her outfit details on Instagram and least to say, we are impressed. While winters are all about sweatshirts, long overcoats and puffer jackets — styling them can be tricky. Ahead, check out these two major cues we discovered on her page which will take your style game a notch above!

Accessorizing with a belt

Styled by Saachi Vij, the actor went for a white top which features ruffles with a denim jumpsuit in full length. We like how she added a belt to bring the look together. A wide waist belt is a must-have for seasons around the corner but it particularly comes to use when you want to cinch your waist or turn an extra-large hoodie into a dress!

A pro tip would be to invest in the most basic colours while buying a belt-like — black, brown, beige or white. These tones go well with any colour of the outfit you are styling them with!

Amp up your look with a fedora and a pair of gloves!

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor’s latest look has to be our current favourite mainly because it is so vintage. You can never go wrong with a classic black fedora. Whether you wear it with faux fur, a basic turtle neck sweater or even a leather jacket. It is just the right accessory to keep you away from bad hair days.

We all love keeping our hands comfortable with cutely-knitted gloves but how about making it a tad bit fashionable with a pair of faux leather or lace gloves just like Khan’s?

