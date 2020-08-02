Looking for an easy morning skincare routine? Check out what Hina Khan does

The actor shared her morning skincare routine on her Youtube channel. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor shared her morning skincare routine on her Youtube channel. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Hina Khan is known to give us makeup goals, but the reason behind the same is said to be her good skin. Maintaining your skin is imperative whether or not you apply makeup. If you are someone who has been giving a thought to indulging in a proper routine, take a look at actor Hina Khan’s morning skincare routine which she practices whenever she goes out to perform her essential activities.

Steps

* Hina begins her routine with a clean face. It is advised that you wash your face twice a day at least, especially before going to bed. Wondering which face wash works for your skin type? Check it out here.

* Next, she goes in for a water-based sunscreen mixed with a little bit of vitamin C serum.

* While this works good for her skin, it is highly suggested that you seek the advise of a dermatologist before going ahead with applying vitamin C. Check out the benefits of vitamin C here. Make sure you apply sunscreen every day whether you are stepping outdoors or not.

READ| Count on this vitamin C serum for all your skin troubles

* The actor then follows it up with a sleeping mask from a Korean brand. The mask is super hydrating since it is enriched with hyaluronic acid if you don’t have a sleeping mask, you can also opt for a moisturiser with the same ingredient; don’t massage your skin, rather tap it and let it seep into your skin.

* The actor finishes her routine with a lip balm. Here’s how you can make your own lip balm at home — check it out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd