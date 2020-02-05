Priyanka Chopra’s Grammys look: Hina Khan challenges trolls to wear the outfit

Hina Khan came out in support of Priyanka Chopra’s Grammys outfit. (Image designed by Rajan Sharma) Hina Khan came out in support of Priyanka Chopra’s Grammys outfit. (Image designed by Rajan Sharma)

With Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepping out in a risky ivory gown at Grammys 2020, much has been said about her look. The Ralph and Russo outfit, with a plunging neckline down to the navel, received flak from some people while others came out in support of the actor for daring to pull off the look.

Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan spoke about the Quantico actor’s Grammys look, saying it took “elegance, grace and courage” to wear the attire.

Take a look at her outfit below.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas at Grammys 2020. (Source: AP)

In an interview with Zoom, Hina slammed trolls and said, “Who are you to comment on somebody’s clothes if they are comfortable? I have been telling people that I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes. Its not easy to wear such an outfit. Its not an easy breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff in. It is a tricky outfit. You got to have elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit.”

Read| Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in this Nicolas Jebran satin gown; see pics

A while ago, The Sky is Pink actor’s mother Madhu Chopra also defended the look. “She lives life on her own terms as long as she is not harming or hurting anybody, it’s her body she can do what she wants and she has a beautiful one too. I sent her a saying that says ‘It’s my life’. Whose life am I living, yours or mine?” she was quoted as saying.

Earlier, fashion designer Wendell Rodricks was criticised for commenting on PeeCee’s look. In an Instagram post, Rodricks had said that the neckline of her dress went “all the way from LA to Cuba”. He later clarified that his remark was more about “dress shaming than body shaming”.

Priyanka recently revealed what kept her gown from falling off — a secret piece of “tulle”, similar to the colour of her skin, which held the dress together. She added that she never stepped out of the house without feeling “super secure” in her clothes.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd