Hina Khan shows how to ace print on print without going OTT

Hina Khan and her sartorial choices need no introduction. Not only is her style always on point, but she is also someone who experiments with her looks and takes them a notch higher each time she makes an appearance. The actor, who frequently shares her outfit details on Instagram, once again took us by surprise with her latest look!

Acing print on print isn’t easy; it takes a lot of careful mixing and matching to make the combination look seamless, but Hina recently pulled it off with utter ease. Check out what are we talking about below.

The actor effortless aced two monochrome prints. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) The actor effortless aced two monochrome prints. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina kept it classy in a striped black and white spaghetti stapped top paired with high-waist palazzo pants with black polka dots. The Naagin actor added a pop of colour with neon yellow pointy-toe stilettos and her eye shadow.

She went for soft way curls. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) She went for soft way curls. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The little pop of colour elevates her look. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) The little pop of colour elevates her look. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The actor ditched accessories and let her outfit speak for itself. But it is not only her fashion, Hina has always also given us major makeup goals — and it was no different this time. We like how she broke the monotony of her monochromatic look with yellow eyeshadow, a hint of mascara and her classic pink lips. Need more cues to ace print on print ensembles? Check them out here.

Prior to this, Hina stunned in a red silk kaftan styled in the most minimal way. The kaftan featured little floral prints in white, and she ditched her accessories to let her outfit stand out. Take a look below.

What do you think about her latest look?

