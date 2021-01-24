Planning for a vacation? Take tips from Hina Khan’s recent looks

Hina Khan looks stunning when she tries her least. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan’s sartorial choices have mostly been a mixed bag. The actor often goes for elaborate styles but they don’t often work. She stands out when she tries least hard. And this was proved again as she shared some recent pictures looking absolutely gorgeous.

In the first look, she was spotted in an ice-blue velvet ethnic ensemble. She teamed this with a blush pink organza dupatta and accessorised it with shades. What we dig most about the look is the bright red lipshade.

In the second look, she looked pretty in a lime yellow one piece. The off-shoulder number worked really well especially with the ruffle details. This was a perfect beach-wear especially those shades and the hat she donned.

She opted for a white dress in the third look. The outfit stood out for the lace details. Like previous times, she accessorised it with shades and a hat.

In the final look, she appeared dreamy in this off-shoulder dress. She kept the look understated but we dig the little details. The pink boots stood out, as did the little bow hair clip she tied it with.

What do you think of her recent looks?

