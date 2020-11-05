Recreate Hina Khan’s ‘no-makeup’ makeup look with these 5 easy steps

This look is perfect for your zoom call meetings and when you are stepping out to do chores. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

There’s no way we won’t apply makeup under our masks but things certainly need to be tweaked since we now ought to cover half of our faces with one. While there are many looks you can experiment with, we vouch for Hina Khan’s makeup look which, we feel, is perfect not only for days you have a WFH video call but also when you may have to step out. The look is matt, which ensures that the makeup stays on and doesn’t transfer on to the mask, and the peachy tones on the eyes give it a subtle yet trendy vibe.

So, in case you’d like to recreate her look, we have decoded it for you in 5 easy steps. Check it out below.

Steps

1. Apply sheer coverage foundation which is matt blended with some moisturiser so it doesn’t budge. Once done, make sure to seal it with a makeup setting powder, especially under your eyes, and on your laughing lines and T-zone.

2. To bring some warmth to your face, use a peach-toned blush. Carefully swirl your brush onto the blush and apply it starting from your sideburns and then bringing it towards the apple of your cheeks. This way you can ditch contouring because the blush’s placement brings in a dimension that gives your face a chiselled effect.

3. Using the same blush, add some warmth to your eyes. If you carefully notice, you will see Hina has used her blush as an eye shadow, too. Using a blending brush, apply the product on the crease of your eyes.

4. Apply kajal and a generous amount of mascara. Make sure you fill in the sparse gaps in your eyebrows using an eyebrow pomade/ powder.

5. Apply a neutral-toned lipstick in brown or pink, as per your choice. Make sure it is of liquid matt consistency since it won’t transfer on to your mask.

