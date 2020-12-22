Trendspotting: Pink is the new black for Mouni, Nora and other celebs

What do you think about their looks? (Photo: Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

With normalcy slowly making a comeback, we have also started seeing more B-Town celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward. From lehengas to co-ord sets and elaborate gowns, celebrity looks once again have started populating our social media feeds. But of late, we have noticed a trend which makes us ask the question — is pink the new black?

From Nora Fatehi to Mouni Roy and many others, looks like the favourite colour of celebrities this season is pink!

Hina Khan looked stunning in this off-white lehenga teamed with a deep V-neck pink blouse. The lehenga is simple yet perfect for an afternoon wedding. We like how she elevated the look with a kundan jewellery set.

Mouni Roy’s hot pink co-ord set is what dreamy outfits are made of! We love everything about the Shehlaa Khan outfit — the cuts, the silhouette, and even the material. However, it is the majestic balloon sleeves that steal the show!

Nora Fatehi was seen in this gorgeous tulle gown at the recent Filmfare awards. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, we like how it was teamed with diamond teardrop earrings and beige pointy heels.

Saumya Tandon, on the other hand, wowed us in a pink blazer styled with a colourful dress. The short dress was teamed with a matching pair of peach pumps. Simple makeup and hairdo completed the look.

Pretty in pink | Take tips from celebs on how to ace the shade

Last but not the least, Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to share her love for Phulkari prints. In the picture, she looks radiant in a deep pink phulkari dupatta paired with a bright yellow suit.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd