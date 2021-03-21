scorecardresearch
Sunday reads

Lakme Fashion Week 2021: Hina Khan in Manish Malhotra outfit is not to be missed

Hina Khan posed with Manish Malhotra in the designer's new collection; see pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 21, 2021 1:20:52 pm
What do you think of this look? (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

One of the most stylish stars making a statement each time she steps out is none other than actor Hina Khan. The diva, who is known to carry off looks with comfortable ease, managed to yet again turn heads, this time at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2021. She posed alongside and in ace designer Manish Malhotra‘s new collection Nooraniyat.

Take a look.

Dressed in a pastel lehenga that was all bling, the 33-year-old looked like a dream.

The lehenga, heavily embroidered with leaf motifs, featured a blouse with a square patterned design, and a deep-neck sleeves. Khan paired the look with a choker from the same designer’s jewellery collection. She also tied her hair in a neat ponytail with a middle parting.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor wrote on her Instagram, while thanking Malhotra for having her in the show: “What a spectacular show.”

ALSO READ |Celeb fashion: Hina Khan shows how to ace prints effeortlessly; see pics

The showstoppers of the fashion week for Malhotra were actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. While Advani was dressed in a silver lehenga, Aaryan looked dapper in a black traditional outfit.

What do you think?

