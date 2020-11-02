Hina Khan is all for colourful eyeliners; here’s proof

Which is your favourite look? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

We are ardent fans of the classic black winged eyeliner, but Hina Khan’s latest stint on Bigg Boss has made fall in love with the coloured variants. The Naagin actor was seen sporting colourful eyeliners on numerous occasions, and we are here for each one of those looks. And if you are looking to amp up your makeup routine with a pop of colour, trust us, there’s no better guide than this!

Keep scrolling down to know what exactly we are talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 7, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

Hina made a colourful statement with her bright blue eyeliner which beautifully complemented her denim ensemble. Here’s a pro tip for you: Before you go on to apply a colourful eyeliner, make sure you have used either a concealer or an eye shadow pigment — this will not only remove any discolouration from your eyes but also lend a richer pigment to the liners.

View this post on Instagram #HKBiggBossLookBook #SherrKhanIsBack #TookfaniSeniorHina #BB14 . . ~#TeamHK A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 5, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT

This look is for all those who like to keep it simple but with a hint of colour. Here, Hina is seen wearing black eyeliner, but a closer look will reveal a hint of neon green! Make sure to always complete your look with nude lips so that your liner gets all the attention it deserves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 8, 2020 at 8:37am PDT

Not really a colourful liner, but do you see a hint of yellow on the outer corners of Hina’s eyes? This look is ideal for those who do not have a colourful liquid eyeliner in their vanity. To recreate the same, you can spritz some makeup setting spray on a thin slanting brush and dip it into a colourful eyeshadow of your choice to make a wing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 6, 2020 at 8:30am PDT

We love this look and if you want to know more about it, just click here. We like how the actor took her look many notches higher by simply adding a thin line of golden shimmery eyeliner.

