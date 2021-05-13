Hina Khan looks lovely in latest pictures; see inside

Updated: May 13, 2021 4:50:28 pm
Hina Khan’s fashion sense is mostly a mixed bag but when she gets it right, she really does. Take for instance her recent look where she looked lovely in a royal blue dress from the label Mazikien. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the look worked for the way it was styled simply yet extremely elegantly.
One might say that the outfit has many elements, but it is to Hina’s credit that she pulled off the attire so seamlessly. The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre, styled in soft curls and subtle, dewy make-up.
View this post on Instagram
Here are some of her looks which have really impressed us.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
It must also be noted that she nails both ethnic and contemporary outfits with equal elan. It works best when the look is kept understated.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her recent look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-