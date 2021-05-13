scorecardresearch
Hina Khan looks lovely in latest pictures; see inside

We loved the colour and the way the outfit was styled; what about you?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 13, 2021 4:50:28 pm
What do you think of her latest look? (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan’s fashion sense is mostly a mixed bag but when she gets it right, she really does. Take for instance her recent look where she looked lovely in a royal blue dress from the label Mazikien. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the look worked for the way it was styled simply yet extremely elegantly.

One might say that the outfit has many elements, but it is to Hina’s credit that she pulled off the attire so seamlessly. The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre, styled in soft curls and subtle, dewy make-up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayali Vidya (@sayali_vidya)

Here are some of her looks which have really impressed us.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayali Vidya (@sayali_vidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayali Vidya (@sayali_vidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayali Vidya (@sayali_vidya)

It must also be noted that she nails both ethnic and contemporary outfits with equal elan. It works best when the look is kept understated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayali Vidya (@sayali_vidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayali Vidya (@sayali_vidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayali Vidya (@sayali_vidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayali Vidya (@sayali_vidya)

What do you think of her recent look?

