Hina Khan looks lovely in latest pictures; see inside

What do you think of her latest look? (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan’s fashion sense is mostly a mixed bag but when she gets it right, she really does. Take for instance her recent look where she looked lovely in a royal blue dress from the label Mazikien. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the look worked for the way it was styled simply yet extremely elegantly.

One might say that the outfit has many elements, but it is to Hina’s credit that she pulled off the attire so seamlessly. The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre, styled in soft curls and subtle, dewy make-up.

Here are some of her looks which have really impressed us.

It must also be noted that she nails both ethnic and contemporary outfits with equal elan. It works best when the look is kept understated.

What do you think of her recent look?