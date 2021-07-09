Hina Khan keeps it basic yet super stylish in this look

Updated: July 9, 2021 11:37:21 am
Hina Khan is always on top of her fashion game. Whether it is ethnic wear or couture, the actor knows how to make heads turn with her style choices. But recently, she took her style game to a whole new level with her athleisure outfit.
In a series of Instagram pictures, she looked chic, stylish, and super cool in a crop top styled with joggers and a jacket. Teamed with chunky sneakers and tinted sunglasses, she carried off the look with oodles of glamour.
Check out the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, she looked lovely in this one-shoulder layered turquoise outfit by Forever New India. Styled with minimal accessories and subtle makeup, the nude heels from Charles and Keith added the perfect finishing touches.
,View this post on Instagram
Hina also caught our attention in this beautiful Jahanara dress by Maryam Hussain. The jet black ensemble is texturised with resham and marrori embroideries with sequin detailing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The gorgeous chiffon dupatta it was teamed with featured hand appliquéd satin inlays along with resham embroidery and thick borders.
Do you think her latest looks are a win?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-