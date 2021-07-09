Hina Khan keeps it basic yet super stylish in this look

In a series of Instagram pictures, she looked chic and stylish.

Hina Khan is always on top of her fashion game. Whether it is ethnic wear or couture, the actor knows how to make heads turn with her style choices. But recently, she took her style game to a whole new level with her athleisure outfit.

In a series of Instagram pictures, she looked chic, stylish, and super cool in a crop top styled with joggers and a jacket. Teamed with chunky sneakers and tinted sunglasses, she carried off the look with oodles of glamour.

Check out the pictures below:

Prior to this, she looked lovely in this one-shoulder layered turquoise outfit by Forever New India. Styled with minimal accessories and subtle makeup, the nude heels from Charles and Keith added the perfect finishing touches.

Hina also caught our attention in this beautiful Jahanara dress by Maryam Hussain. The jet black ensemble is texturised with resham and marrori embroideries with sequin detailing.

The gorgeous chiffon dupatta it was teamed with featured hand appliquéd satin inlays along with resham embroidery and thick borders.

Do you think her latest looks are a win?

