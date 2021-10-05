Hina Khan looks gorgeous in green silk outfit (pictures inside)

Hina Khan‘s style is edgy and versatile. From saris to casuals, she aces every look with perfection. It was no different this time as the actor sent her fans into a frenzy with her recent appearances.

She kept it bold and stylish in an all-green ensemble from Raw Mango consisting of a green satin shirt, matching flared pants and a full-sleeved matching satin jacket.

Keeping it elegant, she accessorised the outfit with gold jewellery including a statement neckpiece, hoop earrings and lots of rings. But, it was her bold makeup and messy hairdo that elevated the look further. She opted for shimmery green eyeshadow, well-defined brows, bronzed cheeks, mascara laden eyes and a nude lip colour to add finishing touches.

Prior to this, she impressed everyone as she wore a collared black velvet dress that featured balloon sleeves and a suspender corset belt.

She kept the look edgy as she paired it with fishnet stocking and ankle-length black boots. Hina, further, accessorised it with hoop earrings and rings.

The actor rounded off the look with winged black eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a dash of nude lip colour.

Earlier, she gave us beach vacation fashion goals as she slipped into a beautiful embroidered white crop top that featured lace sleeves. She paired it with a white wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit.

She ditched accessories and just wore a hat and sunglasses. Keeping the look subtle, she left her hair open and rounded it off with just a dash of pink lip colour.

