Hina Khan goes complete OTT with this tulle gown; check pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Actor Hina Khan’s sartorial choices have mostly been a mixed bag. It works when she keeps things simple and understated. However, that was not the case this time as the actor was seen in an outfit from Alpana Neeraj. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the look was too cluttered. For one, the outfit was too noisy — complete with statement shoulders and flared detail at the bottom. Either of them would have worked better. The presence of both really dampened the look.

The outfit complemented her svelte figure even though we are unsure about the details. The look was completed with hair tied in a messy knot and accessorised with studs.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

When we stated that she really nails understated looks, we meant this outfit from Antithesis. The drama of the ruffles was rightly balanced with the neat cut, and even the fitting was perfect. She completed the look with loose tresses and lot of mascara.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Less is always more and Khan really makes it work when she does not try too hard. Having said that, it is always heartening to see her having fun with fashion and experimenting with her choices. We cannot wait to see what all she has in store.

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd