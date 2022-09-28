Check out how Hina Khan keeps it glamorous in Maldives: ‘Travel therapy’

Hina Khan loves to travel and she does it in style, too. The actor has, in the past, posted pictures and videos from various locations in the world, telling her fans and followers just how much she enjoys travelling. It was no different this time as she made her way to Maldives, from where she shared some gorgeous photographs of herself enjoying the pristine blue waters, the clear skies and the wind in her hair.

Setting many travel and fashion goals, Hina took to Instagram to post a few pictures, which she captioned, “Travel therapy”. In the photos, the actor appeared to be wearing a pastel blue dress with light blue floral patterns all over. It featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and thin shoulder straps.

Hina left her hair loose and kept her makeup minimal with just a hint of blush and contouring, and a nude lipstick shade. She accessorised with a chunky gold chain and a pair of sunglasses. We love her understated-and-classy look that she rounded off with a beautiful smile.

The actor posed on the boardwalk outside her room, sitting with her legs crossed and looking super glamorous.

Prior to this, she was exploring Thailand, from where she had shared many photographs. Take a look at some of them.

The best time to visit Maldives is between December and March, which is said to be the peak tourist season. But, if you want to avoid the crowd, you can also plan a trip around this time. Many celebrities have, in the past, visited this picturesque nation that is located in the Indian Ocean and is famous for its beaches, the blue waters, water sports, etc.

