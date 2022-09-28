scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Check out how Hina Khan keeps it glamorous in Maldives: ‘Travel therapy’

Setting many travel and fashion goals, Hina took to Instagram to post a few pictures; check them out

Hina Khan, Hina Khan news, Hina Khan fashion, Hina Khan travelling, Hina Khan in Maldives, Hina Khan photos, Maldives, indian express newsIt was sun, beach, sand and wind for Hina Khan's latest holiday. (Photo: Instagram/@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan loves to travel and she does it in style, too. The actor has, in the past, posted pictures and videos from various locations in the world, telling her fans and followers just how much she enjoys travelling. It was no different this time as she made her way to Maldives, from where she shared some gorgeous photographs of herself enjoying the pristine blue waters, the clear skies and the wind in her hair.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Setting many travel and fashion goals, Hina took to Instagram to post a few pictures, which she captioned, “Travel therapy”. In the photos, the actor appeared to be wearing a pastel blue dress with light blue floral patterns all over. It featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and thin shoulder straps.

ALSO READ |Shenaz Treasury lists ‘safest countries for solo women travellers’; take a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina left her hair loose and kept her makeup minimal with just a hint of blush and contouring, and a nude lipstick shade. She accessorised with a chunky gold chain and a pair of sunglasses. We love her understated-and-classy look that she rounded off with a beautiful smile.

ALSO READ |‘Pedal me back’: Anushka Sharma shares cycling adventures from Maldivian holiday

The actor posed on the boardwalk outside her room, sitting with her legs crossed and looking super glamorous.

Prior to this, she was exploring Thailand, from where she had shared many photographs. Take a look at some of them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The best time to visit Maldives is between December and March, which is said to be the peak tourist season. But, if you want to avoid the crowd, you can also plan a trip around this time. Many celebrities have, in the past, visited this picturesque nation that is located in the Indian Ocean and is famous for its beaches, the blue waters, water sports, etc.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 05:30:30 pm
Next Story

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India lock horns with Temba Bavuma’s South Africa

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ramlila 2022: ‘Sri Ram’ kicks off with young talent, robust energy
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement