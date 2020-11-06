Hina Khan fails to impress in this denim look; see pics

Do you like her look? (Photo: Voot)

Hina Khan keeps her fans updated with her latest fashion stints, and continued to do so even while she was inside the Bigg Boss house recently. While her fashion game is usually on point, we are not too impressed with her latest look, pictures of which she shared on social media.

If you want to know more about it, keep scrolling.

We like her choice of accessories for sure! (Photo: realhinakhan/ Instagram) We like her choice of accessories for sure! (Photo: realhinakhan/ Instagram)

First things first, while the denim trend happens to be an evergreen one, thanks to the fabric’s versatile, durable and easy-going nature, it must be noted that it can get tricky to style it at times.

READ| Double-winged eyeliner to fierce blue eyes: Hina Khan’s makeup looks are noteworthy

She could easily switch her denim pants for a T-shirt dress. (Photo: realhinakhan/ Instagram) She could easily switch her denim pants for a T-shirt dress. (Photo: realhinakhan/ Instagram)

In the latest look, the Naagin actor is seen sporting an oversized denim jacket with a pair of slightly loose denim pants. Though she tries hard to ace the denim on denim trend, Hina’s look misses the mark due to numerous reasons. First, because of the fitting — if you wear a loosely fitted piece of clothing, always pair it with a better-fitted piece to balance it out. This way, you don’t look shabby and make a casual statement.

WATCH| 5 beauty reels from Hina Khan’s Instagram to beat midweek blues

The overall look failed to catch our attention. (Photo: realhinakhan/ Instagram) The overall look failed to catch our attention. (Photo: realhinakhan/ Instagram)

Secondly, her denim jacket has sequin detailing — a big no-no with denim; and her pants are folded at the end which doesn’t look neat. Paired with a pointy-toe flats in yellow, the colour coordination doesn’t sit too well either. However, her reflective sunglasses and minimal take on accessories is a win!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd