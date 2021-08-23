Celeb style: Hina Khan dazzles in a sequin sari by Manish Malhotra

Sequin fashion is back again, and so are our favourite stars embracing the same. From Kiara Advani to Jacqueline Fernandez, a lot of celebrities have served us some amazing sequin-heavy looks in recent times. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is actor Hina Khan who made a stunning appearance recently.

The Lines actor made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT wearing a sequin sari by designer Manish Malhotra. The beautiful sari featured a golden patti border and was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse, that added more bling to the look.

Hina Khan looks beautiful in this Manish Malhotra saree. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hina Khan looks beautiful in this Manish Malhotra saree. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor accessorised the sari with a choker necklace and rounded off the look with shimmery eye-shadow, blushed cheeks, a glossy lip shade and her hair cascading in soft waves.

Sharing the look, the actor called herself “Param Sundari” and “Desi girl”, and we surely agree. Take a look.

Hina always manages to make heads turn with her impeccable style. Prior to this, she stunned everyone in three-piece sari by Rabani & Rakha. The sari featured floral printed motifs and was paired with a matching embroidered blouse with a Mandarin collar. She gave us vintage vibes as she accessorised the look with polki jewellery and tied her hair in a messy bun.

What do you think about Hina Khan’s look?