Celeb style: Hina Khan dazzles in a sequin sari by Manish Malhotra

Monday, August 23, 2021
The actor recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT and stole the show with her shimmery outfit

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 6:20:28 pm
Hina KhanHina Khan made a stunning appearance in a sequin saree. (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Sequin fashion is back again, and so are our favourite stars embracing the same. From Kiara Advani to Jacqueline Fernandez, a lot of celebrities have served us some amazing sequin-heavy looks in recent times. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is actor Hina Khan who made a stunning appearance recently.

The Lines actor made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT wearing a sequin sari by designer Manish Malhotra. The beautiful sari featured a golden patti border and was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse, that added more bling to the look.

Hina Khan Hina Khan looks beautiful in this Manish Malhotra saree. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor accessorised the sari with a choker necklace and rounded off the look with shimmery eye-shadow, blushed cheeks, a glossy lip shade and her hair cascading in soft waves.

Sharing the look, the actor called herself “Param Sundari” and “Desi girl”, and we surely agree. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) 

Hina always manages to make heads turn with her impeccable style. Prior to this, she stunned everyone in three-piece sari by Rabani & Rakha. The sari featured floral printed motifs and was paired with a matching embroidered blouse with a Mandarin collar. She gave us vintage vibes as she accessorised the look with polki jewellery and tied her hair in a messy bun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

What do you think about Hina Khan’s look?

