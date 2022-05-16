Ahead of Cannes 2022, revisiting Hina Khan’s dazzling looks at the French Riviera

Hina Khan made heads turn when she walked the Cannes red carpet in 2019, to unveil the first look of her film, Lines. Much to her fans’ delight, she is all set to return to the French Riviera this year for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

As we eagerly wait for her to spread magic at Cannes 2022, which will commence on May 17 and go on till May 28, let’s revisit some of her most gorgeous looks from Cannes 2019.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut kickstarts ‘Dhaakad’ promotions in style

The actor had wowed in a sparkling silver gown from Ziad Nakad Couture. Featuring long cape sleeves with plunging back and neckline, the dazzling gown was replete with intricate silver embellishments.

Letting the outfit steal the show, Hina went subtle with accessories and makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In another look, she could be seen wearing a strapless sheer silver tulle gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a long train. Leaving her hair half-open, she accessorised with metallic heels and dainty studs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

A fresh face of dewy makeup added the finishing touches to this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

For a casual day look, she opted for a sheer collared purple dress with dramatic sleeves and a broad black belt cinched at the waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Keeping it bright and beautiful, Hina had also worn a sleeveless green pleated dress with a belt. Leaving her curled hair open, she teamed this look with a pair of studded black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Channelling her carefree personality, she looked chic in a sheer blue shirt with printed blue flared trousers. Tying her hair in a messy ponytail, she completed the look with silver heels.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt’s white caped pantsuit being likened to one worn by Deepika Padukone earlier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!