Monday, May 30, 2022
Hina Khan shares her ‘favourite’ outfit in the last picture from Cannes 2022

In the series of pictures shared by Hina, she can be seen wearing an interesting cutout denim set

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 5:30:29 pm
Hina KhanHina looked super chic in this look! (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The recently-concluded 75th annual Cannes Film Festival was a stylish affair, with celebrities turning heads with their chic, often offbeat and always glamourous looks. This year, several Indian celebrities including actors, influencers, singers and social workers walked the red carpet as India was named the ‘Country of Honour’.

Among them, Hina Khan’s fashion game stood out as she displayed her immaculate and versatile style. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to bid goodbye to the French Riviera, sharing her “favourite” look from Cannes 2022.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Annnd the last one from the #frenchriviera. Adios Cannes till we meet again. This outfit is my favourite,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) 

In the series of pictures shared by Hina, she can be seen wearing an interesting cutout denim set from techno-couture clothing brand Maison Armine Ohanyan Paris. Consisting of a sleeveless top and flared cropped pants with geometric cutouts, it was paired with a grey turtleneck.

Keeping the look super chic and Parisian, she opted for a pair of silver stilettos and ditched other accessories. With her hair open she added to the glam with a subtle dewy look.

Prior to this, she had revealed her look from the poster launch of her upcoming film — for which she opted for a stylish outfit from Gaby Charbachy consisting of a white blazer over a beige mini skirt with a sheer train.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) 

Styled by Sayali Vidya, it was accessorised with a layered neckpiece and transparent heels. With her hair pulled back in a ponytail, she added the finishing touches with nude makeup.

