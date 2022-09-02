scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Hillary Clinton makes rare red carpet appearance in blue kaftan at Venice Film Festival

Ditching heels, Hillary Clinton wore a pair of white flats and accessorised the look with a couple of bangles, silver studs and a necklace with her grandson Jasper's name engraved on it

Hillary ClintonThe 79th Venice Film Festival - Opening Ceremony - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, August 31, 2022 - Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends. (Source: Reuters)

The former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, is an undisputed fashion icon with her wardrobe featuring an enviable collection of ensembles. By acing numerous trends, prints, and silhouettes, Clinton sure knows how to make a statement with her style.

As such, she left the crowd in awe when she made a rare red carpet appearance at the world premiere of White Noise at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends the world premiere of White Noise. (Source: Reuters)

The politician kept it easy-breezy in a fall-perfect outfit — a powder blue full-length sheer kaftan dress with silver embellishments on the neckline and white polka dots all over.

ALSO READ |Princess Diana death anniversary: All the times Kate, Meghan wore jewellery from Princess of Wales’ collection
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Source: Reuters)

Ditching heels, Clinton wore a pair of white flats and accessorised the look with a couple of clear bangles, silver studs and a necklace with her grandson Jasper’s name engraved on it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Hillary Clinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘White Noise’ (Source: AP)

Post the premiere, she attended the 13th annual DVF (Diane von Furstenberg) Awards in Venice wearing a vibrant outfit — a printed orange long shirt with black pants and minimal accessories.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends the 13th annual DVF (Diane von Furstenberg) Awards in Venice (Source: AP)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 01:20:56 pm
Next Story

‘Derogatory’ tweets: Actor Kamaal R Khan’s bail plea to be heard on Monday

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
At IGI Airport, hundreds protest as Lufthansa flights are cancelled

At IGI Airport, hundreds protest as Lufthansa flights are cancelled

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
SC says pleadings too long, 'sometimes zzz': here's what to keep in mind if you file one

SC says pleadings too long, 'sometimes zzz': here's what to keep in mind if you file one

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Durga Puja, UNESCO heritage
Mamata Banerjee carries out colourful procession to thank UNESCO for Durga Puja’s heritage recognition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement