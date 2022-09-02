Hillary Clinton makes rare red carpet appearance in blue kaftan at Venice Film Festival

The former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, is an undisputed fashion icon with her wardrobe featuring an enviable collection of ensembles. By acing numerous trends, prints, and silhouettes, Clinton sure knows how to make a statement with her style.

As such, she left the crowd in awe when she made a rare red carpet appearance at the world premiere of White Noise at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The politician kept it easy-breezy in a fall-perfect outfit — a powder blue full-length sheer kaftan dress with silver embellishments on the neckline and white polka dots all over.

Ditching heels, Clinton wore a pair of white flats and accessorised the look with a couple of clear bangles, silver studs and a necklace with her grandson Jasper’s name engraved on it.

Post the premiere, she attended the 13th annual DVF (Diane von Furstenberg) Awards in Venice wearing a vibrant outfit — a printed orange long shirt with black pants and minimal accessories.

