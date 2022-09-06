Hillary Clinton reveals why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Pantsuits have long been a staple outfit choice for men across the globe. They are not just comfortable but also exude a sense of power and authority. However, over the last few decades, several women have also embraced pantsuits and owned the garment. One such woman is the former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton whose penchant for chic and vibrant pantsuits can be seen in almost all of her appearances. So much so that a private Facebook group and Twitter hashtag ‘Pantsuit Nation’ was created to rally her supporters during the 2016 presidential campaign in the United States. However, do you know the origins of Clinton’s choice of pantsuits?

In an interview with CBS News recently, the politician revealed that she wore a skirt during her visit to Brazil in 1995 when photographers took her pictures from below. “I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in. There were a bunch of them shooting up.”

Reportedly, her pictures were then used for an ad by a Brazilian lingerie company.

She added, “All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down – I thought my legs were together – but the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive.”

This incident, followed by constant photography during public events, prompted her to switch to pants from skirts.

“I also begin to have the experience of having photographers all the time – I’d be on a stage, I’d be climbing stairs, and they’d be below me. I couldn’t deal with it, so I started wearing pants,” she said.

Earlier, in her memoir titled What Happened, Clinton had said pantsuits make her “feel professional and ready to go.”

“I also thought it would be good to do what male politicians do and wear more or less the same thing every day,” she added. For Clinton, pantsuits also work as an “anti-distraction technique” so that “people would focus on what I was saying instead”.

