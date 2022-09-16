Hillary Clinton shares amusing story behind her off-the-rack wedding dress

Hillary Clinton’s fashion legacy is undeniable and worthy of taking inspiration from. The former United States secretary of state has, time and again, left us in awe of her impossibly chic style consisting mainly of vibrant pantsuits. While her ensembles always appear to be well thought-out, it was not the case for one of the most special days of her life — her wedding. For her wedding to former US president Bill Clinton in 1975, she took a rather spontaneous decision when it came to her bridal trousseau.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

During an interview for The Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed that she bought her wedding dress from Dillard’s, a department store. Hillary’s daughter Chelsea, who accompanied her mother on the show, then asked Hillary how many attempts it took for her to find her gown.

“Only one, I found what I wanted,” the 74-year-old replied, much to the amusement of the host and the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton)

She continued: “But here’s what happened. My husband had asked me to marry him twice, and I said, ‘Not now, no.’ The third time was the charm. And then he said, ‘Well let’s hurry up and do it before you change your mind.'”

Turns out, Hillary was too occupied to look for a dress for her nuptials and ended up making a trip to her local Dillard’s store on the weekend she was set to tie the knot.

For her wedding, she wore a bohemian smock dress featuring bell sleeves and crochet lace detail. Bill, on the other hand, had complemented her in a suit with a polka dots tie.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!