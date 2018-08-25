LFW Winter/Festive 2018 highlights: Everything you missed out on

Huma Qureshi (L), Sushmita Sen (C), Rajkummar Rao at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Huma Qureshi (L), Sushmita Sen (C), Rajkummar Rao at Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, held at St. Regis, Mumbai saw a mix of newbies and veterans. Some of the notable designers who showcased their work were Monisha Jaising, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Amit Aggarwal, Ritu Kumar, Narendra Kumar, Kallol Datta, Ashish N Soni, Nachiket Barve, Gaurang, and Pankaj & Nidhi, among others.

Here are all the highlights from the fashion extravaganza.

The fashion week was all about going back to the roots – after all, the theme was ‘Fashion For Earth’.

The designers took up traditional weaves and gave them a fusion twist. Among the bigwigs was Rajesh Pratap Singh, who debuted his collection “Welcome to the Jungle”. The garments combined the ecological Tencel with Chanderi, Banarasi, Jamdaani, hand block prints and more. Opening the show was Rajkummar Rao in an off-white outfit.

Rajkummar Rao walked the ramp for Rajesh Pratap Singh. Rajkummar Rao walked the ramp for Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Armaan Randhawa known for his very strong and dramatic fashion statements returned to Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 with his “Twin Queen” Collection. It was an art presentation that paid rich tributes to the great British designer Alexander McQueen (1969-2010).

Keeping the silhouettes boxy, there was Armaan’s trademark embroidery that gave a cutting-edge look to the collection.

Armaan Randhawa paid tribute to the late Alexander McQueen in his collection. Armaan Randhawa paid tribute to the late Alexander McQueen in his collection.

At the fashion extravaganza, there was a bold foraying into gender-neutral fashion and Chola by Sohaya Mishra came up with quite a dew edgy looks. Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar turned showstopper for the label and sported skirt style pants teamed with cape, bright nail-paint and lipstick.

RmKV by Sunita Shanker set a new benchmark in silk, with their latest collection a blend of traditional and contemporary. The beautiful, bespoke saris they displayed have been inspired by nature, art and architecture.

Sushmita Sen stunned onlookers in a silk sari. Sushmita Sen stunned onlookers in a silk sari.

Anvita Sharma and Asit Barik also unveiled their label ‘Two Point Two’ on the ramp. The duo turned to the Japanese Kimono with their Eastern ode called “Simultaneity”. Transforming this oriental garment into streetwear, they gave the sleeves, labels, closures and silhouettes a 21st-century athleisure impact.

Huma Qureshi turned showstopper for Two Point Two. Huma Qureshi turned showstopper for Two Point Two.

Mohammed Mazhar’s unconventional fashion inspiration was eye-catching. He displayed his “Rafugar” collection – the embroidery inspired by Rafugar in red, black and white.

A model walks down the ramp in a Mohammed Mazhar piece. A model walks down the ramp in a Mohammed Mazhar piece.

