Highlights from the Sustainable Fashion Day at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

The ongoing FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, back in physical form after two years of digital and phygital formats, closed its second day yesterday at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi with sustainable fashion brands showcasing collections made using sustainable innovations.

It also saw actors Shruti Haasan and Kangana Ranaut walking the ramp for adidas originals x Antar Agni and Khadi and Village Industries (KVIC) respectively.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the sustainable fashion day:

adidas originals x Antar Agni

Showstopper Shruti Haasan walking for adidas Originals presents Antar Agni at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week . (Photo: PR Handout) Showstopper Shruti Haasan walking for adidas Originals presents Antar Agni at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week . (Photo: PR Handout)

Shruti Haasan walked the runway as the showstopper for adidas originals x Antar Agni, looking her grunge-chic self in a black pantsuit and braided hair. “Antar-Agni represents change and liberation through hues of burnt orange, teal blue, ivories and black to create a bold juxtaposition with fabrics that are fluid with a matte sheen. Subtle play of graphic embroideries and abstract placements of layers enhance the fluid silhouettes coupled with sharpness,” shared Lakmé Fashion Week’s official Instagram account about the collection.

Rimzim Dadu‘s structured, metallic couture creations were further lit up by natural diamond jewels, accentuating the iridescent quality of the designer’s creation, something that has become the brand’s defining aesthetic.

Designer Divyam Mehta presented his collection, ‘Made from Agricultural Waste’, in collaboration with AltMat, an enterprise that develops textiles from agricultural waste. Drapes, hybrid patterns, hand tailoring, kantha work feature in this capsule collection. It is also a spin on the Dongria Kondh tribe silhouettes.

Showstopper Shalini Passi walking at Showstopper Shalini Passi walking at Vaishali S Couture show at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. (Photo: PR Handout)

Vaishali S, who recently showed her collection at Milan Fashion Week as the first Indian female designer to do so, showcased her couture collection ‘Fil Rouge’ composed of textures and silhouettes that are a signature of the brand’s ‘wearable art’ design language. “Sustainability being the strong focus and with the aim of making it transparent also to the customers, the designer, through her pieces, has traced all processes through Blockchain in order to make it clear and certain”, stated LFW’s Instagram account.

Kangana Ranaut walking for the FDCI Khadi Presentation at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week (Photo: PR Handout) Kangana Ranaut walking for the FDCI Khadi Presentation at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week (Photo: PR Handout)

Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for Khadi and Village Industries (KVIC), walking the ramp in an ivory khadi sari with a trench coat to match. Kangana also took to her Instagram account to share the importance of khadi as a fabric, saying: “To be truly global one has to be truly local first. Khadi can be hope for entire world which is struggling with the pollution from the fashion industry …. Millions of Tons of synthetic fabric is thrown in the ocean every year and fashion industry wastes are destroying soil, air and water equally… Khadi an organic and environment friendly fabric is the ultimate resolution the world is seeking…”

Payal Pratap‘s ‘Java’ is a celebration of the designer’s expertise in playful prints. The collection features pieces with hand-painted artworks that have then been digitized, encompassing flora and fauna motifs like flower, leaf, tree, vines, and birds.

