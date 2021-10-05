Hermes hosts fashion show at Paris airport hangar

French luxury group Hermes International (HRMS.PA) shuttled the fashion press to an airport on the outskirts of Paris for its spring ready-to-wear catwalk show, sending fitted leather crop tops, silky dresses and relaxed trousers down a circular catwalk set up in a hangar.

ALSO READ | Naomi Campbell steals Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week

Robot cameras whizzed around the runway and dropped from the ceiling, filming the models as they marched past the audience seated on a platform at the center of the space.

A model presents a creation by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as part of a Spring/Summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes) A model presents a creation by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as part of a Spring/Summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Paris Fashion Week, which runs through Oct. 5, has kicked into full swing this season with dozens of labels holding in-person shows following months of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hermes women’s ready-to-wear creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulki added modern touches to her feminine silhouettes, with paper-bag waists on long skirts and trousers.

In a nod to the house’s tradition as a saddlery maker, tops and jackets were embellished with discrete leather buckles and studs, while yellow jackets in leather brightened the muted palette of neutral colors.

Models rehearse before presenting creations by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as part of a Spring/Summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Hermes. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes) Models rehearse before presenting creations by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as part of a Spring/Summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Hermes. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

For the finale, the bronze-hued panels serving as a backdrop rolled to the side, offering an open view on the runway of the Bourget airport, a hub for private jets.

The models lined up and were facing the audience when an airplane landed.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!