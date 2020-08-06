Alaya F gives major lockdown fashion goals; see pics

Alaya F keeps it easy with her fashion choices at home. (Photo: Alaya F/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Alaya F keeps it easy with her fashion choices at home. (Photo: Alaya F/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you have been following Alaya F’s fashion choices, you would know that she is someone who likes to keep it chic with a hint of sporty. But for us, the most appealing thing about the Jawaani Jaaneman actor’s style is that is is extremely comfortable. Which is why, we admit that we are in awe of her at-home/lockdown style as well.

Over the last few months, the young starlet has given us major fashion goals and we couldn’t help share it with you. Check them out below.

We love this look! A colourful blazer can instantly brighten up things, and is a wardrobe must-have. We like how she paired the same with a black bralette and a fitted white skirt.

A white shirt can never go out of vogue, and Alaya shows you how to ace it in style even when at home. Her buttoned-down shirt was paired with denim shorts and a sleek silver chain. If you are wearing a white shirt for your work video call, add a pair of earrings and amp it up.

Alaya kills it in a simple yet elegant kurti set featuring chikankari embroidery. She kept it simple by teaming it with a pair with oxidised silver jhumkis.

She kept it simple yet stylish in this dress from the House of Masaba. The wrap-around dress featured little prints along with balloon sleeves. Since she was at home, she accessorised it with a sleek pair of silver earrings and a chain.

What do you think about her looks?

