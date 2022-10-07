Once again, Kate Middleton makes an impactful statement with her earrings

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has made a statement with her choice of outfits and accessories on numerous occasions. Most recently, following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing away, she was seen wearing diamonds and pearls that once belonged to the late monarch, and also Princess Diana, paying a tribute to them in her own special way. She did it yet again, this time choosing to wear a pair of dainty earrings that are a nod to female empowerment as she visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital to see how the facility supports mothers and babies.

For the engagement, Kate was seen in a mustard-yellow pleated dress that featured a notched collar, V-neckline, and matching belt. To accessorise, she opted for earrings — which are inspired by the Greek “Queen of the Gods” — from British brand Emily Mortimer.

She completed the look with a navy suede clutch and a pair of heels. The minimal makeup with open hair in loose curls completed the look of the princess.

“An unbelievable and incredibly proud moment for me to see Catherine, Princess of Wales wearing our Hera White Gold and Diamond Drop Earrings at her visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s Maternity Unit today,” the brand posted on its Instagram page.

The Hera collection, inspired by “femininity and empowerment”, was designed three years ago. According to People, Hera was named after the goddess of marriage, women and fertility, also believed to be a saviour of women during childbirth.

As per the outlet, Kate also interacted with staff from the maternity unit’s Jasmine Team, which helps one in five women affected by mental health illnesses during pregnancy and the postnatal period.

According to the brand website, the "pear cut drops of polished gold is surrounded by the sparkliest of pavé diamonds."

This was the Princess’ first official engagement following the end of the national 10-day mourning period for the Queen, which started after her passing away on September 8.

