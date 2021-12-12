Here’s what Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wore for their fun-filled mehendi ceremony

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s fairytale wedding has the internet waiting for more pictures and videos. The couple, who tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, kept their wedding a media-free affair, further increasing the anticipation of what two of Bollywood’s favourite stars looked like on their special day, and for all the pre-wedding rituals.

We got our first peek when the couple shared pictures from their dreamy sunset wedding.

Clad in Sabyasachi outfits and jewellery, their looks made the netizens go gaga. Soon after, pictures of their haldi ceremony took over the internet as fans were left impressed by their lovely ivory outfits, also from Sabyasachi. The ceremony looked no less than a movie! Now, the power couple gave us a peek into their mehendi night as well, where they were seen dancing away with each other and friends and family. The couple shared these joyous pictures, captioning the post: “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar“.

Katrina looked ready to party in a Sabyasachi lehenga in kaliedoscopic colours and an ornate maang tikka, an elaborate neckpiece with earrings, all by Sabyasachi, with her arms adorned with mehendi. She was styled by her longtime friend and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania along with Akshay Tyagi who added a unique detail to her blouse sleeves — a pair of antique baajubandh. Vicky was dressed to complement the bride’s outfit in an olive kurta pyjama set in silk, completed with a floral waistcoat in silk.

Katrina had earlier opted for a traditional red lehenga with a veil that paid homage to her beau’s Punjabi roots while her groom had opted for a silk ivory sherwani. For their haldi ceremony, both were decked in ivory ensembles, complete with the vibrant hue of the haldi.

