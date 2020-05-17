All the times Kangana Ranaut proved her eye shadow game is on point

The actor knows how to be at the top of her makeup game! (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram) The actor knows how to be at the top of her makeup game! (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram)

On most days, the Manikarnika actor’s fashion game is on point. Some days she likes to amp it up with a vintage piece, on other days she likes to stick to her traditional sari or kurti set. But, it is not just her fashion that has our undivided attention; the actor knows exactly what makeup look to don for every occasion. From a soft winged eyeliner to metallic eye shadow, the her eye shadow game is as versatile as it gets. Ahead, we take a look at how she aces her looks every time.

Move on from the classic smokey black eye, take cues from the actor and try your hands at a smokey blue eye look. The key to ace this look is to ensure that you do not opt for a bold colour so that the focus is solely on the eye look. Secondly, make sure your blending skills are on point because, with a colour like blue, you do not want it to spread beyond a certain limit.

We all love our ‘no-makeup’ look. After all, the look comes to our rescue these days when we have those numerous work video calls. But, on days when you want a little oomph, you can go for a look that Kangana dons here. Elevate your eyes by using a brown eye shadow or simply your bronzer, and add a little shine by popping a hint of highlighter on the brow bone and the inner corners of your eyes.

The 90s may have passed, but the much-loved metallic eye look has stood the test of time. While at first it might seem a daunting task but let us assure you that any skin tone and eye shape can don this bold eye makeup. Spritz your flat eye shadow brush with a makeup spray and pick up some pigment and lightly dust it across your lids.

On days when you feel a little dull, just apply a few coats of mascara and take your brightest eye shadow pallet, pick up your favourite neon pink or electric blue, and apply it on the inner corner of your eyes. Not only do you get to give your blending skills a pass, but you get a supremely chic look right there! And for days when you want to go all out, take cues from the actor and add a bold winged eyeliner.

Fun fact: this makeup look barely takes two products. All you need is a brown eye shadow and a kajal. Line your upper waterline and with a blending eye shadow brush just blend the kajal out and smudge it softly. Create a gradient effect by adding a bit of brown eye shadow on the outer corner of the eyes or the crease and blend it all together. Finish it with a coat of mascara and tighten the lower lash line by applying kajal there, too.

What do you think of her looks, and which one would you like to try?

