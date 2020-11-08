Here’s how you can select the perfect ring for your outfit this festive season

Selecting a ring will no more be difficult anymore! (Photo: Pixabay)

More often not, attires embody personalities. Right from beautiful or wearing long, flowy dresses if you wish to make an entrance to high heels in order to create a long-lasting impression, each piece in your wardrobe defines who you are. But, do you know the role jewellery plays in making a look stand out?

“Wearing the right ring which connects with you can certainly make you one of a kind – helping you standing out in a crowd,” says Chaitanya V Cotha, executive director of C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers. Ahead, he shares some easy tips you can keep in mind when you go on to select the perfect ring for your ensemble.

Statement rings

If you are someone who loves to stand out, then statement rings are perfect for you. Whether it is for the festive season, a date or an award ceremony, a great way to accentuate your elegant dressing is by wearing a statement ring.

“While diamonds are a girl’s best friend, the shine can be courtesy of a classic multi-banded diamond ring. However, if you wish to keep it understated, a classic gold ring with hints of blue can be just the thing you desire” says Cotha.

Stackable Rings

When it comes to accessories we have all often been told that less is more. The idea has gained popularity through the introduction of stackable rings.

“These are a set of rings, worn one over the other and have either a single colour tone or similar design feature running through. While you can wear as many as you want, an appropriate number of such rings that seems to suit the hands of all is 3 rings” says Cotha.

Here’s how he explains it: There are many rings in the collections that will serve as wonderful stackable rings. Go for rings with hints of gold and subtle design. “Wear the classic diamond ring with a single centre-piece at the bottom” suggests Cotha.

Funky cocktail rings

We are all fans of sleek golden and silver rings but when you add accessories with a hint of humour and funk, you know you are in for a fashionable ride. “From animal-print rings to ones in unique shapes and sizes – all shall be available in the jewellery box of the one who loves funky rings,” says Cotha. Go for rings which go all out in terms of design and style them with simple dresses to let your ring garner all the attention it deserves.

