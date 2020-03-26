How to revamp your wardrobe during self-isolation

All you have to do is just begin. (Photo: Getty) All you have to do is just begin. (Photo: Getty)

Staying at home these days feels a lot like knocking on unknown territory, ironically. While some look forward to this period, those on the other side of the fence are dearly counting days for the quarantine to end. Until then, if you just don’t realise it yet, there’s a lot one can do at home. Ranging from reconnecting with your family to cleaning your homes, stocking your pantry smartly or focusing on skincare, the tasks to do are numerous at hand.

However, if you have been constantly making plans to bring your wardrobe into order over the course of many weekends, here is your chance to get started.

Just begin

While it is recommended to completely empty the wardrobe at one go and get started, trust us, it might just make you dread the entire task. We suggest beginning with small drawers, like your cabinet of socks or underwear. Discard the torn ones or ones which have lost its elasticity. Go ahead, bit by bit.

Form imaginary compartments

By this we mean, separate your clothes as per the occasion or place. Separate workwear from pants/ track pants you wear at home. Separate your shirts from casual tees. While you are doing so, try them on. Curate your outfits, if you want to. This way, you will know what suits you more and which ones are not required. Mixing and matching always helps and well, who knows you might just end up making a whole new fashion statement!

Sort out your basics

Building your wardrobe around the basics and favourite pieces is hands-down the best way when it comes to revamping your wardrobe and weeding out pieces you do not need. Stand in front of a full-length mirror and try out all your lowers. This helps you also decide which ones you need to discard or possibly get the fittings altered. Simultaneously, try your shirts and tops, so that you can decide which one goes best with which pair of jeans or trousers.

Don’t forget your treasured pieces!

Try making a little corner for them. Whether it is a piece you picked from a flea market or a high-end brand’s collection, they are undoubtedly much adored. Revamping your wardrobe, like we mentioned earlier, also revolves around your much-loved pieces. If you have a satin dress that is really old but you do not have the heart to throw away, try looking for a shrug or blazer that could be teamed with it. If you find a particular colour dominating your wardrobe, then work around pieces that could complement that shade.

Streamlining

You are almost there. You have your favourite pieces in place, and your night suits folded in a corner. Always remember, whenever you choose to revamp your wardrobe, it is a lot like building your own team. You pick up the five best players (read: clothing pieces) and work around the placement or outline. This way you know exactly what to discard and which ones to hold on to.

