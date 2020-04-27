How to recreate Tara Sutaria’s classic makeup look

What do you think about tara Sutaria’s makeup looks? (Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about tara Sutaria’s makeup looks? (Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

She may be just two films old, but Tara Sutaria has managed to make an unforgettable impression with not only her on-screen looks but also her off-screen fashion and makeup. Her style is elegant yet something that can be easily recreated and worn regularly. So if wispy lashes with bronzed cheeks and a generous dose of blush is the makeup look that gets you going, you are at the right place.

Scroll down to know how to recreate the Student of the Year 2 actor’s look.

Step 1: You need to ensure that you have a dewy and glowy base. For this, start with a strobe cream or mix little liquid highlighter with your face moisturiser. You can also opt for a glowing primer which will add a hint of luminosity to your skin. Massage it thoroughly and let it sit on your skin for a minute.

Step 2: Once the base is set, go for a sheer or light coverage foundation. You could also go for a BB cream. We suggest a product with light coverage so as to allow the skin to still show the luminosity. Buff it with a stippling brush or a beauty blender. Apply concealer on spots which need to be covered and set it with a setting powder.

Step 3: You will notice that the actor uses a brightening concealer to highlight. It is a good idea to use a concealer that is two shades lighter than your skin tone, or you can simply achieve the brightening effect by baking. Now, it is time to add dimension to your face. Use the same bronzer shade on the crease of your eyes and highlight it to add depth.

Step 4: Once that is done, take a felt tip eyeliner and make a small flick and line your eyes. Add a generous dose of mascara on the upper and lower lashline. Pro tip: Curl your eyelashes and apply mascara for a voluminous effect. Don’t forget to add blush; go for a warm peach or coral tones.

Step 5: Set it with a makeup setting spray or dampen your beauty blender and press it over your face to pick up extra product. Add a bit of highlighter on the top points of your face and finish it with a nude or a muted pink lipstick.

