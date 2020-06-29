Here’s how you can make your lipstick last longer under the face mask

Check out these easy tips to make your lipstick last all day long! (Photo: Getty) Check out these easy tips to make your lipstick last all day long! (Photo: Getty)

Applying makeup can make you feel confident and also lift your spirits. However, you don’t need to go all out, even a dash of lipstick can make a whole lot of difference. However, with wearing masks becoming the new normal, are you worried that your lipstick may not last for as long as it used to earlier? Do not worry, as we have you covered with a few simple tips and tricks. Ahead, check out how to make your lipstick last longer under your face mask.

Tip #1

Make sure you thoroughly exfoliate your lips — this is not only for smoother application but also to make the colour last longer. Flaky lips rarely provide any colour payoff and we often tend to peel or bite on them (which isn’t the best sight). Make sure you follow your lip care routine (read: exfoliating twice in a week and applying a lip balm daily). And if you have run out of a lip balm, here’s an easy DIY.

Tip #2

Use a lip liner. Not only does it enhance the colour of the lip shade, it also prevents the lipstick from bleeding. Opt for a liner similar to the shade of your lips, and line the outer corners with it and then fill in the gap.

Tip #3

Carefully choose the formula. Lipsticks come in a variety of formulas ranging from a lip and cheek tint to satin, velvet finish, matte and glossy. When you are applying a lipstick under the mask, it is best to go for a matte texture since they don’t budge, dry quickly and are transfer-proof.

Tip #4

If you don’t have a matte lipstick, make sure you set your lipstick with a loose powder. All you have to do is lightly dab some loose translucent powder on your lips. This way you not only remove any excess product but also seal the deal with the powder locking in the moisture of the lips, preventing it from bleeding.

We hope these tips help you.

